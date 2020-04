Adidas produkuje przyłbice ochronne

View this post on Instagram

First we collaborated with @carbon to reimagine high-performance footwear. ⁣ ⁣ Now, using the same material co-created for our 4D midsoles, we’ve teamed up to produce 3D-printed face shields to support our healthcare heroes.⁣ ⁣ Thank you to the many people who are working hard to get us through this. When we come together, we are at our best. #hometeam